IT sector jobs for a bright future

"The productivity unlocked by the digital economy could create 60 million to 65 million jobs by 2025, many of them requiring functional digital skills." - Mckinsey Global Institute's Digital India report

If you are passionate about making your career in the IT sector, then the time is now to learn about the new opportunities and hiring trends in the market. Staying aware of these trends will help you hone your skills to grab a high-paying job at leading organizations.

Here are the five positions that are creating a buzz in leading IT organisations and promising lucrative packages to top talent:

Data Scientist

As companies are looking for ways to leverage the growing data volumes, the data scientist profile is garnering attention. The data science specialist profile was even featured in a LinkedIn survey as one of India's 15 fastest-growing job roles in the past five years. Data scientists aid organizations' decision-making by analyzing and interpreting information from multiple channels.

They need to process numerous datasets, apply statistical analytics, and generate valuable insights that help various teams to improve their performance and generate effective outcomes. With the growing importance of data for influencing outcomes, the demand for this profile is likely to increase in the future.

Product manager

Product managers are crucial for most tech-based companies as they manage product development and end-to-end service delivery. They are responsible for identifying the solutions based on unique customer requirements and delivering desired results.

Furthermore, they need to work closely with marketing, sales, and tech teamsto ensure a smooth product launch and drive favorable business outcomes.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

Today AI is gaining a lot of traction as organizations focus on orchestrating their automation and digital transformation initiatives. From banks and insurance companies to the healthcare and retail industry, organizations are keen on leveraging AI-powered solutions.

In this light, there is high demand for AI engineers. AI engineers are required to develop, operate, and manage AI-based models and associated systems. These professionals are highly skilled at handling complex algorithms and programming.

Full-stack developer

A full-stack developer is one of the most popular profiles in tech-based companies, and good developers are highly valued in the sector. Full-stack developers are adept at multiple coding languages and systems.

They form the core of development teams and share the responsibility of building and maintaining high-quality back-end and front-end applications and software. Due to the increasing penetration of startups in India, a full-stack developer is likely to remain a highly sought-after profile.

Cloud architect

Cloud has become a mainstay for many companies, especially for optimizing storage and enabling anytime, anywhere access to organizational infrastructure. Cloud architects are responsible for the development and handling of the cloud infrastructure of an organization.

They determine an organization's present and future needs and design, deploy, and manage the cloud environment accordingly. As the cloud becomes more central to organizations' goals, cloud architects will play a vital role in their journey.

To conclude

IT organizations offer a sea of lucrative job opportunities. Professionals and students must remain in sync with emerging IT trends, spot their development areas to upskill early, and embark on their journey towards a bright future.

(The author is the Senior Vice President, HR Operations, Newgen Software)