JEE Mains 2020 Seven Hyderabad students secure 99 percentile

Hyderabad: In an impressive result, a record Seven students from Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparation services, have scored 99 percentile and above from Hyderabad in the prestigious JEE Mains 2020 engineering competitive examinations.

Out of the 7 classroom students, Vamshi Vangala secured 99.95 percentile, whereas Shashank Abhinav Venkatesh scored a percentile of 99.42. Other students scored percentiles of Aaastha Mariam John (99.36); Atharva Shantaram Pawar (99.34); W. Vaishnavi (99.32); Vamshi Krishna Amanchi (99.26) and Manideep Adepu (99.01).

Congratulating the students and commenting on the impressive results, Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) and founder and trustee at Plaksha University, said: "Congratulations to all our students who have performed well in the JEE Mains examination. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students and faculty, as well as the quality test preparation imparted at Aakash Institute. I wish them all the best for the future."

JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA between January 7-9 in two shifts per day across 233 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech. in the exam.

Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralised in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from AESL have shown proven selection track record in various medical and engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.