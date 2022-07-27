Jobs in clean energy sector: What you need to know

In a report published in 2021, India was ranked third as a renewable energy country worldwide. Also, it is identified as the third-largest consumer of energy globally. Considering this level of consumption, India aims to achieve a capacity of 175 GW worth of renewable energy by the end of 2022. Later, by 2030, the nation will reach around 500 GW.



Looking at the speed with which India is walking towards accomplishing clean India, the youth is also taking much interest in exploring the career opportunities available in this sector.

According to a recent report published about the renewable energy sector, researchers have found that India can see a surge in employment opportunities in the coming years. This sector might present 2 to 4.5 million jobs over the next 25 years. So, let us understand the career scope in this emerging sector and how the youth can contribute to India's aim of becoming a clean nation.

Seven jobs in the energy sector

While discussing renewable energy becoming a booming career choice for the youth, let us look at the top career options that one can choose.

Civil engineers

Engineers working in this field for renewable-energy companies will witness a surge in employment opportunities by 2026. A civil engineer's fundamental roles and responsibilities in renewable energy are planning, designing, and overseeing the construction and maintenance of building structures like roads, railroads, airports, bridges, dams, power plants, etc.

Roofers

When dealing with renewable energy systems like solar energy, you must install the roof's working structure. Roofers are the people who work in this area. Their roles and responsibilities include covering roofs with shingles, slate, asphalt, aluminum, wood, or related materials.

Environmental scientists and specialists

With the growing energy sector in India, there is a constant need to research more and find out more about what this sector has to offer. The part of such specialists' work included analyzing the resources, their presence, and their impact on the planet, to name a few.

Environmental science and protection technicians

Due to the emerging opportunities in this sector, many research and tests are also being done worldwide. These tests are done by the environment protection technicians who investigate sources of pollution - to know how they affect the health of the people and what they can do to eliminate such problems.

Urban and regional planners

In the architectural space, the Urban and regional planners are responsible for efficiently creating plans that use land and physical facilities. These include towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

Solar photovoltaic installers

The role of a solar installer includes assembling and installing the PV systems on the roof. Part of their job is to maintain the panels too.

Power plant operators

The operators of power plants are designated individuals who take care of the safety of the plants. They are also responsible for controlling the equipment while the operations are being held and maintaining smooth operations. They also constantly review the meters and control the boards and gauges to ensure all guidelines are being at the site. With the government taking more interest in renewable energies and opting for them in day-to-day life, more career opportunities are coming into the picture for the youth of the country.

(The author is the Founder of Oxyneuron)