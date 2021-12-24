Jobs in demand: Why you should study cybersecurity degree in 2022?

Back in 2019, I wrote an article about the talent shortfall in technology and cybersecurity. Unfortunately, since the pandemic and because of Brexit, that gap, particularly here in the UK, has only widened. As of 2021, the global talent shortage already amounts to 40 million skilled workers worldwide. By 2030, the global talent shortage is predicted to reach 85.2 million workers.



This means that companies worldwide risk losing $8.4 trillion in revenue because of the lack of skilled talent. This gap is keenly felt in security and again there is currently a shortage of over 3,50,000 cybersecurity specialists in Europe alone. I firmly believe that the future of security will only be as strong as tomorrow's talent. And as the talent gap continues, companies need to get creative about how and where they find the next cyber expert.

Cybersecurity as a career option

While the cybersecurity industry is a fantastic and dynamic place to work, unfortunately, many are not aware the industry exists as a career option. Therefore, vendors need to do more to attract talent into the sector. This industry has very low unemployment, and as mentioned above, many countries have a deficit of employees. It is a very fast-moving and exciting industry, but sometimes I feel like a lone crusader when I talk about the benefits of this industry to new talent.

I think many are not aware because there are no specific university degrees in cybersecurity, so it is overlooked as a natural career choice to pursue. That said, the NCSC has just started to offer degree apprenticeships in cybersecurity, but it is the only certified degree apprenticeship in England and Wales Bursary and degree apprenticeship - NCSC.GOV.UK.

The NCSC CyberFirst programme is designed to help young people explore their passion for tech by introducing them to cybersecurity. CyberFirst covers a broad range of activities and offers a bursary to financially support undergraduates through university in a subject of their choice, in addition to a cybersecurity degree apprenticeship scheme.

This is fantastic, but the industry needs to do more, such as partnering with local schools and funding more science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programmes. We need to create more internship and apprenticeship opportunities for early talent – like the NCSC programme. In addition, vendors should look at launching robust upskilling or retraining initiatives internally.

Explore the possibilities

Where should someone interested in a career in cybersecurity begin? Get as much varied experience as possible. In today's work environment, the days of working for one company for your entire career are over. If offered an assignment abroad, grasp it with both hands. It can result in becoming more experienced in how different cultures deal with data protection and cybersecurity needs.

Resources like the NCSC provide information about cybersecurity apprenticeships, and hopefully in the near term, we will start to see similar initiatives. Likewise, people in the cybersecurity industry need to do a better job educating and informing those entering the workforce about career opportunities.

Cybersecurity is a profession that requires constant learning and acquiring new skills. There are a multitude of resources, including online learning, cybersecurity books, and security-related news available to those who want to learn more and ultimately enter the profession. Be a passionate practitioner. I have no doubt that smart people applying innovative technology will always find a way to solve a cybersecurity problem.

(The authors are Area Vice President - South ASEAN and VP International respectively at A10 Networks)