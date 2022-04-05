KLH host Techno fest IVARNA

KL(Deemed-to-be University), organised its annual technical festival, IVARNA-2022, which celebrates and demonstrates the talent of students in the field of technology, engineering, arts and culture. The competitions at KLH IVARNA that were spread across various arenas, have provided a platform for thousands of students in the city to network, exchange ideas and participate in various skill-based contests.

The techno fest placed focus on innovative technologies, and inclusive strategies to boost student skill and tech prowess. The youth are now grabbing opportunities to showcase their skills and adding value to their merits. Over 3,000 students of Hyderabad have participated in IVARMA'22being hosted by KLH. One of the main features of this year's edition is the predominant focus on technology with numerous coding-related contests including Code-a-thon, coding to survive, hackathon, and UI/UX among others.

It also included several literal and cultural contests including debates, dance, music, photography, open mics, etc. The winners of the competitions were accoladed with handsome rewards.