Learning new language gaining ground in India

New Delhi: The world's most popular language learning app - launched the 2021 Duolingo Language Report in India on Sunday, revealing language learning habits, attitudes, and perceptions in the country. It did additional research in India in collaboration with an international data and analytics firm to understand more about the impact of culture on language acquisition.

"With a youthful India eager to stay connected to local and global culture, we have seen the most traction on Duolingo from the 17 to 25 age bracket, across languages," Karandeep Singh Kapany, Country Marketing Manager in India, said of the 2021 edition of the Duolingo Language Report.

We look forward to designing courses for Indian learners and satisfying their language learning needs as they increasingly transition to entertaining and effective virtual learning platforms."

Language education has been reframed as something that complements and supports interests and other activities, rather than something that is necessary in a classroom, as India consumes more Korean culture and listens to more K-pop. In fact, according to the survey, over 56 per cent of respondents claimed that pop culture trendsetters such as movies, OTT shows, and web series motivated them to learn a new language.

The top languages that Indians are now learning on the app are English, Hindi, French, and Spanish. It's worth noting that the most popular languages are English, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese.

Improving career opportunities and personal growth are main reasons in India for learning a new language Nearly 40 per cent of those polled said they were learning a new language at the moment.

While there are many motivations for learning a new language in India, career and personal growth remain the most important factors. This trend can be seen in India across all age groups and in both metro and non-metro cities.

Following closely behind are an interest in a different culture, a desire to keep connected with the community, and the pursuit of a new pastime.

Equal focus on learning English and regional languages Virtual learning has taken primacy over traditional classrooms as a result of the pandemic. It also gives students the option of upskilling while on the go or from the comfort of their own homes. Respondents said that mobile apps and video tutorials were the best ways for them to learn a new language. Physical classrooms are the next most popular learning environment, followed by online language courses.