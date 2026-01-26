Loyola academy confers degrees to 1,500 graduates at 10th graduation day

Secunderabad: The10th Graduation Day of Loyola Academy, Degree & PG College, Old Alwal, Secunderabad, was held with solemnity and academic pride, marking a major milestone in the institution’s growth. In a first for the Academy, nearly 1,500 students were awarded degrees at a single convocation, reflecting its expanding academic footprint and rising student strength.

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp followed by a prayer song, setting a dignified tone for the occasion. The event was graced by the presence of two eminent chief guests—R. V. Karnan, IAS, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and Prof. V. L. V. S. S. Subba Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Young India Skills University (YISU), Telangana.

A total of 1,496 students applied for the convocation, including 1,261 undergraduate and 235 postgraduate candidates. Academic excellence was recognised through the award of 37 gold medals—30 for undergraduate and seven for postgraduate students—for outstanding scholastic achievement.

Addressing the graduates, R. V. Karnan, IAS, congratulated them on reaching a significant academic milestone and urged them to serve society with integrity, compassion and a strong sense of civic responsibility. He highlighted the role of educated youth in strengthening governance and social development. Prof. V. L. V. S. S. Subba Rao encouraged graduates to pursue lifelong learning, develop industry-relevant skills and remain adaptable in a rapidly changing global environment. He emphasised that innovation, ethical responsibility and knowledge are key drivers of both personal success and national progress.

The Management of Loyola Academy—Rev. Fr. Ch. Amara Rao, SJ, Rector; Rev. Fr. Dr. A. Francis Xavier, SJ, Correspondent; Rev. Fr. Dr. N. B. Babu, SJ; and Rev. Fr. Dr. M. L. Thomas, SJ, Controller of Examinations—congratulated the graduates and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to holistic education and value-based learning. Senior officials from Osmania University, including Prof. K. Shashikanth, Controller of Examinations, formally conferred the degrees. The graduates then took the pledge, and the ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, marking a proud moment of academic achievement and institutional excellence.