LPU’s Team Reddix win 8th International World Robotics Championship

New Delhi: Lovely Professional University (LPU)’s team Reddix emerged victorious at the prestigious 8th Edition of the World Robotics Championship-TechnoXian, competing against over 70 teams from more than 55 countries. Representing LPU’s Department of Student Research and Projects, the team showcased exceptional talent in the robot hockey category, highlighting their innovation and skill on the global stage.

Organized by the International Federation of eSports, the All India Council for Robotics & Automation, and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, this event is the world’s largest robotics championship series.

Held in New Delhi, the competition attracted teams from across the globe, including participants from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and the UAE.

LPU’s team, consisting of Mihir, Ravi, Nandish, Anish, Vishnu, Sumanth, Mohit, and Ashish Kumar Singh, demonstrated outstanding passion for robotics, securing first place for their impressive efforts.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and founder Chancellor of LPU, expressed immense pride in Team Reddix’s remarkable achievement.

He praised the team for their dedication and ingenuity, recognizing this win as a significant milestone for LPU in nurturing future technocrats ready to shape the evolving landscape of technology.