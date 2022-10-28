M Tech in Data Science from RV varsity

RV University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with upGrad to offer a joint M Tech programme in data science. The collaboration seeks to offer industry-relevant curriculum and train students as per industry requirements. Both full time and part-time M Tech in Data Science for working professionals will be offered from 2023 under this collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Dr YS R Murthy, Vice Chancellor, RVU and Dr Sanjay Chitnis, Dean, School of Computer Science and Engineering, RVU, and Rahul Raj, Head- B2B and Content, upGrad. Job-ready and industry-relevant specialisations, live- case studies and projects from industry, mentorship by industry experts, in-depth experience with the latest tools and skills will be the highlights of this joint programme.

The courses will be delivered by RVU and upGrad. The upGrad offering consists of seven specialisation courses over two years which will also have live sessions with assigned experts on campus for doubt clearing and hands-on activities.

The courses taught will include, advanced concepts in programming, mathematics, domain specific subjects in data science, big data analytics, AI and machine learning, besides specialisation and industry driven projects among others.

Modular design based on trimesters will be followed to support work deadlines and engagements. Students can exit with PG Diploma as per NEP or accumulate credits in Academic Bank of Credits. For full-time, 2nd year will involve internship, research and product development. For part-time candidates, credits for work in industry will be given. On successful completion, RV University will award the Degree while upGrad Campus will provide a Certificate to the students enrolled in this Joint Course.