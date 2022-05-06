MANUU UG Admissions - CUET online application date extended

The last date for submission of online applications for admission into undergraduate courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all the central universities including Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is extended upto May 22, 2022. Earlier the last date was May 6 According to a public notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the online application forms and fee payment can be submitted till May 22, 2022 by 5.00 pm and 11.50 pm respectively. The editing/correction facility is available from May 25 to 31, 2022. Candidates, can visit CUET website https://cuet.samarth. ac.in and make the desired changes in the "Tests" opted at any time before the last date for submission of application forms and also pay the differential fee, if any, that may be applicable, arising on account of such changes. For any clarification, contact NTA at [email protected] or call at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.

The candidates have to fill online application form available at CUET official website. The Prospectus for UG programmes is available on website manuu.edu.in.

MANUU is offering admissions into Undergraduate regular courses B.A., BA Hons (Journalism & Mass Communication), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B Voc. (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology), B Tech Computer Science (Direct & Lateral entry into 2nd year of BTech CS for polytechnic diploma holders) through CUET for academic session 2022-23 going to be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

NTA will be conducting all entrance examinations for MANUU in Urdu Medium only. The candidates will have to choose MANUU at the beginning of the online application. Besides the candidates who have passed 10+2 from recognized boards and recognized Madrasas students are also eligible to apply.

Meanwhile, MANUU is also offering online admissions for regular mode Ph.D., Post-Graduate, B.Ed. and Diploma/Certificate programmes.

The last date for submission of application for entrance based courses is June 01, 2022 and for merit based courses August 30, 2022. Visit University website manuu.edu.in for e-prospectus, courses, fees and other details. Email at [email protected] or contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 63027 38370 & 9849847434 for any queries.