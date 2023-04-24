Masters in Germany: Job opportunities for Indian students

Germany has become a popular destination for Indian students seeking a master's degree due to its high-quality education system, affordable tuition fees, and strong job market. Pursuing a master's degree in Germany can offer Indian students the opportunity to gain a globally recognized degree, improve their language skills, and potentially secure a job in Germany or elsewhere in Europe.



Germany is an increasingly popular destination for Indian students seeking a master's degree. According to the latest statistics, there are over 20,000 Indian students enrolled in German universities, making Indian students the second-largest group of international students in Germany after Chinese students. The number of Indian students in Germany has been steadily increasing in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue.

Universities in Germany have also established partnerships and exchange programs with Indian universities to promote academic collaboration and facilitate student mobility. Additionally, there are various organizations and resources available to support Indian students in Germany, such as the Indian Students Association in Germany (ISAG) and the Embassy of India in Berlin.

Offers copious job opportunities

Germany has a robust economy with a high demand for skilled professionals, particularly in STEM fields such as engineering, computer science, and natural sciences. According to a report by the German Federal Employment Agency, there were more than 1.4 million job vacancies in Germany in 2020, despite the pandemic. Indian students who graduate from German universities are eligible to apply for a job seeker visa, which allows them to stay in Germany for up to six months to search for employment. If they secure a job within that time, the visa can be converted into a work permit. Moreover, Germany is home to many international companies and organizations, offering Indian students the potential for diverse job opportunities. Graduates from German universities are highly valued by employers around the world, which can also open up job opportunities in other countries.

Low cost of living & tuition fees

One of the most significant benefits of pursuing a master's degree in Germany is the low or non-existent tuition fees. Many public universities in Germany offer tuition-free education to international students, including Indian students. Private universities may charge tuition fees, but they are typically lower than in other countries. However, Indian students will still need to cover their living expenses, such as accommodation, food, transportation, and other personal expenses. According to a survey by DAAD, the average cost of living in Germany for a student is around €850 per month, which is approximately INR 70,000 per month. This cost may vary depending on the location, lifestyle, and personal choices of the student.

Language proficiency

While many master's programs in Germany are taught in English, it is still important for Indian students to have at least some knowledge of German, as it can be useful for daily life and for job opportunities. Many universities also offer German language courses for international students to improve their language skills. Moreover, some German universities may require proficiency in the German language as a prerequisite for admission to certain programs.

German language proficiency may also be essential for obtaining part-time or full-time jobs in Germany, particularly in certain sectors where German is the main language used, such as government, law, education, and healthcare. Therefore, it is beneficial for Indian students to consider learning the German language during their studies or before coming to Germany to enhance their academic and career opportunities.

Plethora of scholarship Wto benefits from

There are various scholarship opportunities available for Indian students to pursue a master's degree in Germany. Various German universities like PFH University, Technical University Ilmenau, Jacobs University, KIT – Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Technical University of Munich, and many other universities help students to reduce their financial burden by offering scholarships. The most well-known scholarship provider is the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), which offers scholarships to international students for a variety of study and research opportunities in Germany. Indian students can apply for the DAAD scholarship programs, which provide financial support for tuition fees, living expenses, and health insurance.

Additionally, various universities and organizations in Germany offer scholarships specifically for Indian students, such as the BayIND Scholarship Program and the Heinrich Böll Foundation Scholarship. Indian students can also explore other scholarship options offered by their home country or by international organizations. It is important to note that scholarship applications typically have strict deadlines and specific eligibility criteria, so Indian students should plan and prepare their scholarship applications well in advance.

The way forward

European countries are well-known for the impeccable quality of education they provide, pursuing a master's degree in Germany can be a great option for Indian students looking for high-quality education at an affordable cost, with many job opportunities and resources available.

(The author is a CEO of Yes Germany)