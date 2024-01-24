Mega Job Fair 2024: 13,500 youths get job offers in a single day

The Mega Job Fair 2024 unfolded in Phulbani, catering to the aspiring youth of the Kandhamal parliamentary constituency, marking the second consecutive year of this initiative led by MP Kandhamal, Dr. Achyuta Samanta. In collaboration with KIIT and support from the district administration, the Job Fair took place at the Kandhamal stadium with a staggering 13,500 youth securing job offers.



3,500 youths were selected by companies operating specifically in Odisha, while 10,000 job aspirants received opportunities from firms spanning across the country. The participation was extensive, with over 20,000 youths from the Kandhamal parliamentary constituency actively engaging in the fair. Representing various regions, participants hailed from 12 blocks of Kandhamal, three each from Boudh and Nayagarh, and two blocks from Ganjam district.

The job fair witnessed the participation of 40 companies from Odisha and over 80 firms and industrial houses from other states, showcasing the diverse opportunities available. Salaries ranged from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 35,000, attracting candidates across a broad educational spectrum, from standard fifth to post-graduation, including B. Tech, MBA, and Law graduates.

The logistical challenges of bringing together 120 companies in one of Odisha’s smallest cities were met with remarkable efficiency. The successful coordination of hospitality, transport, food arrangements, and the management of 20,000 youths was made possible through the support of the Kandhamal district administration and the dedicated efforts of KIIT.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal, expressed gratitude, acknowledging the fulfillment of the vision set by Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha, towards empowering the state’s youth through education and employment.

Dr. Samanta extended appreciation to the district administration, the representatives of the 120 participating companies, and especially Lalit Gandhi, President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, for their invaluable contributions.

The event witnessed the presence of MLA Baliguda and District Planning Board Chairman Chakramani Kanhar, MLA Phulbani Angad Kanhar, Rodan Mallick, Chairman of the Special Development Council, Kandhamal, Nandini Mallick, Zilla Parishad President, Kandhamal, Collector Asish Iswar Patil, SP Suvendu Patra, and Purusottama Mahapatra, Dist. Skill Development-cum-Employment Officer.