'My dream is to play for India'

The 20-year-old Owais Abdul Wahed, has been representing the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) State wide at various age categories. He is currently pursuing BA LL. B in Sultan Ul Loom College of Law.When asked about the journey Owais said, "Well, it all started in 2009 when my father added me in regular cricket coaching in school.



My primary aim of joining was fitness and maintaining health, but later on as the time passed it became my passion and profession. In starting it was hectic schedule managing cricket alongside studies. I'm a left-hand opening batsman and right arm, leg spinner."

In 2013-14, he represented Andhra Pradesh in School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Under/14 which was held in Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir).

Then the next year he represented the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in South Zone Inter State Tournament Under/14 category which was held in Chennai (TN) 2014-15. He then represented HCA in Under/16 category which matches were held in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) 2015-16.

"I played Vijay Merchant, Tournament Under/16 (All India Tournament) which was affiliated and conducted by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

I ranked at the 19th highest run scorer in All India and 5th in the South Zone.

After scoring runs in that tournament I was selected for ZCA (Zonal cricket academy) it is 1st month camp held by NCA in which 24 players from South India come together for practice and play matches, Captained South Zone team in year 2016-17. In my cricketing career, I'm represented at national level from past 7 years and hopefully it will continue. " He added

He played for Hyderabad in BCCI's Vinoo Mankand One-Day tournament. Twice (2018-19 and 2019-20) and in year 2019-20 also played BCCI's Cooch Behar tournament (multi day).

"My parents always supported me with cricket. Right from the start, my father was on my side.

He supported me a lot, he used to take out time from his work to drop and pick up from practice, there are even many days when he skips his hospital timings just for staying with me, from getting up in early winter mornings to bringing tiffin in hot afternoon, he always had my back. I get inspired by everyone. Everyone have something to learn from and everyone is a master in their skills. In cricket field I got inspired by Imran khan and Yuvraj Singh" adds the young cricketer

When asked about the most memorable experience Owais said, "There are many remarkable matches that are worth remembering but the recent match I remembered was last month we were playing a one day tournament and we were defending 180 in 50 overs. Generally, it's a less target to score and I was leading my side. They got a good start and they were 100/2 in 25 overs. They have to score 80 runs in 25 overs keeping 8 wickets in hand, At that time my team bounced back and got them all out on in 126.

We took 8 wickets by giving just 26 runs, which is an extraordinary effort. I took 4 wickets along side with my partner Trishank who took 5 wickets. Cricket teaches us many things and getting mentally strong is one of the many. You never give up in cricket that's what your subconscious mind keep on pushing you harder to achieve your goal."

Apart from cricket he is interested in Archery, reading inspirational books, traveling and writing.

"I have received many awards, but the most memorable award I received was 'Man of the Series' award from K John Manoj (Secretary HCA) which was given by HCA for being the best player of Brother John of God trophy held by HCA. Playing at national level, of Under 19 category itself is an achievement.

From what all I have achieved till date, it's just a drop from the ocean. There is a long way to go to achieve my dreams. More and more hard-work and a good plan will always be successful. Never settle with less than what you can be, that's my thinking of pushing myself to be better, hardworking and enthusiastic in my work. " he concludes.