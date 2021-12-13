Nalanda varsity conferred international award

Nalanda University has been honoured with the prestigious Quality Achievement Award-2021 by European Society for Quality Research (ESQR); a European organisation based in Switzerland.

On behalf of the University Ramkumar Thangaraj, Consul of the Embassy of India in Dubai received the award at the felicitation ceremony on Sunday. This award has been given to Nalanda University for its academic excellence and research-oriented programmes.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Sunaina Singh said that "This award has commended our commitment towards academic excellence at Nalanda. We have introduced a robust academic structure with an interdisciplinary cafeteria model and have innovative courses that blend the traditional wisdom, integrative experiential learning with modern knowledge.

As Nalanda is playing a crucial role in the multi-polar world by bridging various nationalities through the knowledge route, such awards recognise the importance of Nalanda's resurgence." The European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) honours organisations and institutions that are leading innovators and have demonstrated outstanding commitment in quality management across the globe.

As Nalanda University's campus is emerging as one of largest Net Zero campuses in the world, this award also applauds Nalanda University's commitment for the principle of sustainability and recognises the leadership role of its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunaina Singh in developing the university as a world class institution.