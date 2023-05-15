Live
Nasr girls excel in icse & isc exams
Highlights
Nasr School, Khairatabad students excel in the CISCE class X and XII Board Examination. Asfia Rehman, student of class X topped with 98 per cent ...
Nasr School, Khairatabad students excel in the CISCE class X and XII Board Examination.
Asfia Rehman, student of class X topped with 98 per cent followed by Tisha Bakshi securing 97.2 per cent and Priyal Agarwal – 97 per cent
Asfia Rehman also secured 100 per cent marks in Economics and Fashion Designing.
Daksha Agarwal, students of Class XII topped with 96.75 per cent followed by Noor Banu securing 96 per cent and Khyati Gupta – 94.5 per cent Daksha Agarwal also secured 100 per cent marks in Computer Science.
The school management and staff congratulated the students on their exemplary performance in the CISCE class X & XII Board examination.
