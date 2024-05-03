Live
Just In
Kajal Aggarwal opens up about balancing motherhood and career
As the release of her upcoming thriller "Satyabhama" approaches, star heroine Kajal Aggarwal has been making waves with her insightful remarks on navigating the delicate balance between motherhood and her career. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Kajal shed light on the evolving dynamics of modern motherhood.
"In today's world, mothers balancing their careers is the new normal. It's becoming commonplace. As women, we marry and have children, but that doesn't necessitate leaving our jobs. It poses challenges, and our priorities may shift, but our commitment to our work remains," remarked the actress, emphasizing the changing landscape of professional and personal life for women.
However, Kajal also shared a glimpse into her personal life, revealing that her 2-year-old son, Neil, holds the top spot in her life. "Motherhood is an incredible and indescribable experience. My son brings such fulfillment to my life. Every day, I eagerly await wrapping up work and returning to him," she expressed, highlighting the profound joy and fulfillment that motherhood has brought her.
With such promising projects in her kitty, Kajal Aggarwal continues to dazzle both on and off the screen, inspiring women to embrace their multifaceted roles with grace and determination.