Andhra Pradesh Specialty hospitals to stop EHS services from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The members of Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) here on Thursday informed that their network hospitals decided to stop cashless EHS services from Saturday.

In a submission to Chief Executive Officer of Dr YSR Arogyasri Trust Dr Lakshmisha, the specialty doctors said that they have been requesting the government for clearing the dues owed to the private network hospitals which have been pending for the last six months. Several representations have been sent requesting for dues to be cleared to ensure smooth operations of the hospitals. The specialty doctors said that most of the hospitals have run out of working capital and are under severe pressure from the vendors who are no longer willing to extend credit. Moreover, their employees were de-motivated due to late payment of salaries.

They also cautioned that they will be forced to stop Aarogyasri services if substantial dues are not cleared immediately to overcome the financial crunch. President and general secretary of ASHA Dr V Muralikrishna and Dr K Vijay Kumar respectively appealed to the CEO to use his good offices to support them.