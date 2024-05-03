‘Prasanna Vadanam’ review: Hooks from start to end

Renowned for his penchant for content-rich cinema, Suhas teams up with debutant director Arjun, a disciple of acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, for the gripping thriller "Prasanna Vadanam." The film's promotional material, centered around the intriguing concept of face blindness, has piqued the curiosity of audiences. Now, the film hits theatres and let’s see how it fares at box-office.





Story:



"Prasanna Vadanam" follows the story of Surya (Suhas), an RJ with face blindness, a rare medical condition that prevents him from recognizing faces, including his own. As Surya navigates through life with this challenge, he becomes embroiled in a complex criminal conspiracy, blurring the lines between friend and foe. The narrative unfolds with gripping twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats until the thrilling climax.





Performances:



Suhas delivers a standout performance as Surya, effortlessly portraying the complexities of his character. His emotional depth and natural flair shine through, particularly in the film's intense moments. Payal Radhakrishna impresses as Adhya, bringing charm and significance to the storyline. Rashi Singh and Nitin also deliver commendable performances, adding depth to the ensemble cast.





Technicalities:



Technically, "Prasanna Vadanam" excels in various aspects. The cinematography effectively captures the suspense and intensity of the narrative, immersing the audience in the storyline. Vijay Bulganin's background score enhances the thrill, adding layers of intensity to key scenes. The art direction and production design contribute to the film's visual appeal, creating a rich and immersive cinematic experience.

Analysis:



Director Arjun's debut film is a testament to his talent and vision. "Prasanna Vadanam" not only offers a fresh and innovative storyline but also presents it in a captivating manner. The film's exploration of face blindness adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, while the suspenseful plot keeps viewers hooked from start to finish. Overall, "Prasanna Vadanam" is a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts, offering an exhilarating cinematic journey filled with intrigue and suspense.

Rating: 3/5

