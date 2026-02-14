Nasr school adopts lion, promotes wildlife conservation

In a notable gesture of environmental responsibility, Nasr School has adopted a young male lion, Krithin, at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative that reflects the institution’s commitment to wildlife conservation and civic awareness.

The adoption ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan, Chairman of the Nasr Education Society; Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Director of Zoo Parks, Telangana and Field Director, Amrabad Tiger Reserve; Smt. J. Vasantha, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park; Begum Salwa Khan, Director, Nasr Education Society; Mr. Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Principal, Nasr Boys School; and Mr. Mir Jamaluddin Hammad, Executive Director (Finance), along with school administrators, teachers, zoo officials, and students. The adoption holds special significance as the funds were raised through SUPW-driven initiatives and student-led activities.

Students organized snack sales and other creative campaigns, supported by teachers and school management, transforming the initiative into a practical lesson in teamwork, leadership, and environmental responsibility.