Need for culture of innovation among youngsters

Hyderabad: Dr Satheesh Reddy, the Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, Government of India, delivered the valedictory address in the symposium on Electronics for Self-Reliance organised jointly by Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, NASI: Hyderabad Chapter and ASTC, Hyderabad here on Sunday.

In a speech titled 'Self Reliance in Electronics', he said a self-reliant country is one that possesses the know-how and why of all technologies it adopts and develops. Dr Reddy also emphasised the need for a culture of innovation among the younger generation. He identified key thrust areas for the Central government such as Materials, manufacturing, self-reliance in semiconductors with a view to developing atleast 25nm technology. He also said that focus is on developing multiple fabs and foundries which cater to the needs of different sectors in the strategic and civilian domains. Some of the other areas that Dr. Reddy urged researchers in the University to work on are sensors, THz and Quantum Technologies. He also gave some examples of successful start-ups supported by the DRDO that are now doing business across the world. Finally, Dr Reddy congratulated CASEST and its collaborators for organizing a symposium on such an important and currently relevant theme for the country.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor presided over the Valedictory session, Dr Ch Mohan Rao President NASI: Hyderabad chapter introduced the speaker and Prof M Ghanashyam Krishna, Head, CASEST proposed the vote of thanks.