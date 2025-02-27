NextGen women in STEM: Empowering future leaders

New Delhi: XLRI Delhi-NCR, in partnership with its Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership (CGEIL), the British High Commission New Delhi, and Chevening Alumni, hosted ‘NextGen Women in STEM – Building Tomorrow’s Leaders’. This landmark initiative aimed to equip young women from rural and smaller cities with the skills, mentorship, and insights needed to thrive in STEM careers.

Bringing together over 250 young women, the event featured prominent Chevening alumni from academia, industry, and policy sectors. Expert-led sessions covered key areas such as artificial intelligence, climate change, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and leadership, providing participants with a deep understanding of emerging STEM opportunities.

A key focus was fostering women’s leadership, digital transformation, and innovation, enabling participants to connect with thought leaders who had studied in the UK on Chevening scholarships. The event served as a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and mentorship, reinforcing XLRI’s commitment to advancing gender equality and inclusive leadership in STEM.