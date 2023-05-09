Nurturing future leaders and global citizens

DRS International School is a renowned educational institution committed to providing quality education and holistic development to students. With a vision to create future leaders and global citizens, the school offers a comprehensive curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and a nurturing learning environment.



The dream project of Dayanand Agarwal, founder and CMD of the DRS Group of companies, supported by his sons AK Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal, to establish a chain of schools that would enable children to enjoy the special days of their childhood, where children would able to learn while growing. A place where shaping the young minds through innovative learning processes, making their schooling years productive, joyous and enriching would always be the centre of all the schools activities.

This very same philosophy and belief has led at MDN Edify Education to do intensive research in the fields of Academics and has lead to the development of innovations in designing our very own curriculum, pedagogy along with resource and infrastructure development and not leaving out comprehensive and regular teacher training.

MDN Edify Education Pvt. Ltd., which is an initiative of DRS Group, caters to the varied requirements of different stages of schooling that is Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary education. While maintaining the highest standards and quality of education, DRS Group offers different types of schools, which are designed to suit different requirements in these segments. This dream educational project started in the year 2003, when the flagship school – DRS International School –which was a herculean task taken up to give a definite shape to the CMD’s dream.

The Group’s foray into the education sector is firmly grounded in the vision of offering progressive and innovative education to shape young minds across India. The Group also specializes in research into the curriculum design, pedagogy, resource and infrastructure development in addition to offering comprehensive teacher training. The Group additionally offers a range of diverse educational support services including publications, training for administrators and leadership teams, among others.

The Schools focus is on providing a well-rounded education that goes beyond academics. The school emphasizes character building, fostering values, and promoting critical thinking skills among students. The curriculum is designed to instill a love for learning, encourage creativity, and develop leadership qualities.

The school boasts a team of highly qualified and experienced educators who are dedicated to guiding and supporting students in their educational journey. They employ innovative teaching methodologies to make learning engaging and interactive. The faculty members prioritize individual attention and ensure that every student’s unique learning needs are met.

DRS & Edify School places a strong emphasis on extracurricular activities and sports. The schools believes in the holistic development of students and offers a wide range of activities including sports, arts, music, drama, and various clubs and societies. These activities provide students with opportunities to explore their interests, enhance their talents, and develop essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and time management.

The school campus is equipped with modern infrastructure and facilities to create an optimal learning environment. Spacious classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, a library stocked with a diverse collection of books, and technology-enabled classrooms contribute to a comprehensive learning experience. The school also places great importance on safety and security measures to ensure the well-being of students.