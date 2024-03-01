MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st March 2024

PM ignoring deeds of Congress govts

Apropos Hans superb editorial, “India’s quest to reach beyond the horizon” (February 29). India is scaling new heights by dispatching space shuttles for conducting various research studies useful to mankind. Gaganyaan missions are a step higher in reaching new heights in space technology for which Prime Minister presented wings to 4 Vyomanauts at Thiruvananthapuram on 27 February. In this regard, former PM Indira Gandhi approved Rakesh Sharma to fly aboard Soyuz T-11 on 3 April 1984 as a first attempt into space, which could have been mentioned by Modi in his address. He always feels it a sin to quote the achievements of his Congress predecessors. Indeed, it is a sad part in his addresses. Calling for Congress-Mukth Bharat is OK. But he cannot erase the past glory on which he stands now.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Modi’s call to ‘drive away’ DMK wrong

In giving a call to ‘drive away’ the DMK from Tami Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong, but wrong political statement. “Drive away’ is a strong phrasal verb to use against a political party in a multi-party democratic set-up. It must be first understood that the ideas and ideals propounded by Periyar (one of India’s greatest social revolutionaries), Arignar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi underpin the DMK and are cherished by millions of people. The DMK is widely accepted as a natural protector of the Tamil language, culture and identity and as a passionate champion of social justice. People of Tamil Nadu are wise enough to judge for themselves which is better - the Dravidian model of governance or the Hindutva model of governance – and make the right choice.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Probe BRS omissions and commissions

It is shocking to see so many skeletons falling out of all the cupboards maintained by BRS government. The Congress government seems serious to bring out the truth and save the state from sinking into a financial mess by recovering the illgotten wealth. In the process, the CM has ordered criminal cases against responsible officials. Will he extend the same logic to the irresponsible politicians who forced these activities? As an alternative, these responsible officials should swear in the trial courts, by means of affidavits, the details of politicians responsible for such acts of commission and omissions to be carried out and also the details of loot shared.

J Kannan, Hyderabad

Time for India to lead peace efforts

More than 30,000 Palestinians were killed in these five months of Israel and Hamas war, and the arrival of famine is likely in the northern part there that could spell doom further. The proposed forty days truce is yet to get materialised. On the other hand, Russia-Ukraine war has completed two years and the end is still not seen. Russian President has been threatening with likely use of nuclear weapons, if NATO interferes and supports his rival directly. The world powers have failed miserably to mitigate the man-made calamity. India should take initiative to lead the countries in finding formidable solutions for the challenges the humanity faces in contemporary times.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

What defines living meaningfully?

This refers to Dr Mohan Kanda’s article: “How do you define a good life?” (THI, Feb 29). Definition of a good life depends on several parameters such as health, wealth, wisdom, quality of work life, etc. Good life is beyond the reach of crores of people, whether rich or poor, on many counts. Family bondages are mixed with sorrows and pleasures and none can escape from them. Life is a combination of good and bad. Frugal necessities and happily getting two square meals a day can be considered a good life. Contentment with what we rightly possess is a potential necessity in place of satisfaction which is an unfulfilled desire for more wants.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

All living beings except humans, live on their own without begging or seeking. Rather the nature is giving us immeasurable happiness and several free gifts from their plants, trees, canals, rivers, seas and hills. All living beings, except humans, are fortunately peaceful in living. It’s a gift for all of them by HIM. The author being one of the retired Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh knows how the given administrative and financial powers could not be utilised in full by several administrators across our country in resolving nagging and pending issues of the people without making them run around various offices. In fact, presently, such issues multiplied, depriving people of peace.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad