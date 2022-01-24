Outlining how girls’ education can change the world

According to UNESCO, 130 million girls were already out of school before the pandemic. In the words of Michelle Obama, "When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous." The quote highlights the importance of girls' education as it is pivotal to the development of society. Despite several global declarations and growth goals and significant efforts by the international community, gender disparity in education continues to exist. Educating a female has many benefits. Let us discuss the reasons why and how girls' education can change the world.



Educating a girl can improve her health



As per the USAID (US Agency for International Development), a girl with basic education is more aware of safe sex. These girls with a comprehensive sexual health curriculum are 3 times less likely to contract HIV. For a girl to imbibe such a health curriculum can improve reproductive health-related outcomes, such as decreasing adolescent pregnancy rates and preventing STIs. It also increases education opportunities, gender equality and is more likely to decrease some of the causes related to gender-based violence. Educated girls are more aware of healthcare issues related to themselves and their families. It is due to this reason that the children of educated mothers are twice as likely to survive past the age of 5.

Educating a girl is directly linked with greater earning potential



In the majority of the cases, educated women are financially independent: either they work or run their businesses. These women generally earn higher incomes throughout their lives. It is seen that women invest higher-income back into the family compared to men. According to a study from Ohio State University in Columbus Overall, it was found that fathers had significantly more time in leisure on the non-workday compared to mothers. The UN Women has found that Women's economic empowerment boosts economic diversification and income equality. For example, increasing the women employment rates in OECD countries to match that of Sweden, could boost GDP by over USD 6 trillion. All of this can help overcome poverty.

Girls' education tends to delay marriage



According to United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), one in every three girls in developing countries are wedded before they attain 18-years of age. The organization has come out with the finding that when a girl in these countries receives seven years of education is tend to marry four years later and has two fewer kids. It is seen that an educated girl is choose to have fewer children and have them later in life.

Girls' education makes countries wealthier



Educating a girl or woman does not only benefit their immediate family from their quality education. When girls are educated country's GDP is increased which can make a huge difference in a developing economy. Beyond the direct effects on a country's GDP, promoting girls' education can lead to females becoming more active participants in the society.

The above-mentioned points highlight the importance of girl's education. To bring about the change the Indian Government is taking several initiatives. The Indian Government through Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojna has been successful in improving key performance metrics outlined in its target objectives. The Government has taken many other steps to promote education among girls and women. It has Encouraged the opening of institutions by State Governments through the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) that aims to achieve equity, access and excellence in higher education. Many other private organisations are equally working shoulder to shoulder helping citizens to educate young men and women.

The outcome of all these is that country's female literacy rate has increased to 70.3% according to the National Statistical Office. The education for females has improved to what it was in the 19th century. But there is still a long way to go. Educating a female has many advantages so let's take every single required step to educate a girl that can change the world. The importance of girls education also increases for us as we are the second largest population in the world and so we have the second-largest women in the world. If we will not be able to empower them through education, it will be difficult for us to compete with the world.

(The Writer is Abhijita Gupta, Child Prodigy, The World's Youngest Author)