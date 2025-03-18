Over 90 pc professionals see GenAI skills as key to career growth

Bengaluru : As emerging technologies continue to evolve, nearly 91 per cent professionals believe generative AI (GenAI) skills are essential for career advancement, a new report said.

These skills are becoming a crucial factor for career growth in 2025 and beyond, said the Simplilearn report.

One of the key insights is the increasing demand for GenAI expertise. Around 92 per cent of professionals stated that having knowledge of generative AI would be critical for success in the coming years.

Many respondents also expressed a desire to transition to major tech companies, with 46 per cent aiming for roles in leading firms and 76 per cent looking to leverage AI for organisational transformation.

The report also revealed the top trending skills that professionals are focusing on. Data science and analytics emerged as the most sought-after skill, with 32 per cent of respondents showing interest in this field.

AI and machine learning followed closely at 18 per cent, while programming skills accounted for 16 per cent.

Meanwhile, another EY report on Wednesday said that GenAI is expected to boost productivity in Indian financial services by 34 per cent to 38 per cent by 2030, with banking operations seeing gains of up to 46 per cent. The report highlighted that financial firms in India are increasingly investing in GenAI. Around 74 per cent of companies have already started proof-of-concept projects, while 11 per cent have moved to full-scale implementation.

Additionally, 42 per cent of organisations are actively allocating budgets for AI-driven initiatives, focusing on areas such as voice bots, email automation, business intelligence, and workflow automation.

With the rapid rise of AI-driven tools and automation, organisations are increasingly looking for professionals with expertise in generative AI, data science, and programming.

The report suggests that these skills will be in high demand, positioning individuals for lucrative job roles.