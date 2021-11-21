Paid internships in Dubai for students

With around 85 per cent of Dubai's population being foreign, it is a city that not only attracts businesses from UAE but also from all over the world. Dubai is known for its diverse workforce, global professional exposure, a place with no language barrier but also gives students an opportunity to learn the Arabic language for a much greater number of employment opportunities.



The city offers students a local as well as a global work environment for students to start their careers at a great pace. Here are the top 7 Internships for students offering them an ocean of opportunities.

Tourism and hospitality

Dubai is one of the cities that flourishes greatly in the field of tourism. The flow of visitors in Dubai is ceaseless even though the climate in Dubai is an archetypal Arabian hot climate. Due to this never-ending flock of visitors, Dubai is the best location students can opt for to build a career in the field of tourism and hospitality.

The finest benefit one can ever receive is that these hospitality and tourism internships in Dubai offer not only monetary satisfaction but also provide one with daily meals, covers transportation costs and cater to the accommodation needs as well. Apart from paid internships, the hotel's sector also gives exceptional training and offers full-time jobs after completion of graduation.

Banking and finance

Students wanting to have a career in Banking and Finance should prefer Dubai as the finest location one can ever look for. As the banking and finance industry plays a huge role in the economy of the city it also keeps augmenting at an expeditious speed. Dubai's Finance and Banking industry is one of the fastest emerging industries not only in Dubai but also all over the world.

Dubai is one of the settings for students to intern as they can build numerous skills and career-wise growth through internships. Internships in this field provide skills in factors of the field like a market researcher, analyst and many more. Apart from acquiring beneficial and long-lasting skills these internships also provide students with a monthly salary of over AED1000.

Engineering

Dubai being one of the most famous cities due to its collection and possession of marvelous skyscrapers, automobiles and buildings, the engineering industry has turned out to be the most competitive industry in Dubai. The unique and vivid construction of structures like Burj Khalifa is one of the examples of the spectacular impression.

Dubai looks out for students having talent and inspiration to maintain the impression on the world with its unique and breathtaking constructions. Students who intern in Dubai in the field of engineering are offered jobs in the future based on new modern techniques and vivid designs and methods that the students have to offer. Engineering internships also being a paid internship is a must followed internship if one wishes to excel in this field.

Interior design and architect

There is no doubt when we think of Dubai the vivid architectural wonders fall before our eyes. Dubai is one of the most perfectly constructed and artistically designed areas in the entire world. Students getting an internship in Dubai for the field of Interior Design and Architect will flourish lavishly as Dubai is hooked on architectural beauty and possession.

Dubai offers students internships that will expose them to a remunerative job opportunities. Apart from this, internships in the field of architecture and interior design provide students with knowledge about the construction industry while also helping them to enhance their pre-developed skills in architecture and designing.

Marketing

Dubai provides students with an internship in the field of marketing which helps many students to build an opportunity for their career in this field as these internships in Dubai not only give financial stability to suffice a student's needs but also provide them with experience that will be useful in their home country as well.

It also enables the students interning to excel in building networks as also gain confidence in the marketing world. Students interning in Dubai are exposed to marketing managers to communicate events, create content for marketing and help the interns to identify various aspects of marketing and also provide future jobs based on one's capabilities.

Fashion

Dubai offers students with high-quality paid internships that provide the students not only practical skills in fashion design but also help them develop their own design and personality.

If a student wishes to flourish in the field of fashion, then Dubai is the best place to do so. Dubai offers students an opportunity that will be beneficial career-wise as well as helps the students to identify their flaws, weaknesses and overcome them to grow successfully in their careers.

Media

Students wishing to build a career in the field of media has a huge scope in Dubai as Dubai offers students internships that are paid and provide them to intern with local as well as global hotspots while also enhancing and motivating the students to build their skills in communication and get a spot in media and entertainment industry.

Being a global financial trade hub, internships in Dubai not only offer a comfortable lifestyle but also offers tax-free living while giving you a chance to see a totally different side of the world

(The author is a Director Edu Brain Overseas)