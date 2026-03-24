Paper rated easy to moderate & balanced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Political Science (028) examination on Monday. The exam was held for a duration of three hours and carried 80 marks. The question paper was divided into five sections — A, B, C, D, and E — and tested students on both conceptual understanding and application-based learning.

Exam Analysis by Sapna Goswami, PGT Political Science, Silverline Prestige School, said, the paper was easy to moderate in overall difficulty level. She noted that the exam was well-balanced and remained firmly within the prescribed syllabus.

Sharing a section-wise review, she said Section A was average, while Sections B and C demanded a sound understanding of concepts. Section D was comparatively easy, and Section E required students to approach questions with a broader perspective.

The map-based question was also described as easy. She added that students were generally satisfied with the question paper and found it balanced, clear, and syllabus-based. Overall, all sets of the paper were reported to be easy, making the exam manageable for most students.