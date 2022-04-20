PGP in 'Artificial Intelligence & Data Science' launched

The Jio Institute said on Tuesday that it has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time post-graduate programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of 'Artificial Intelligence and Data Science' and 'Digital Media and Marketing Communications'.

According to the institute, the PGP in 'Artificial Intelligence and Data Science' (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society.

"The 'AI & DS' programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists - well-equipped for a variety of roles including AI researchers, data scientists as well as industrial and societal entrepreneurs," it added.

As per the institute, applying to the post-graduate programmes is a three-step process involving submission of an online application form along with requisite documents through the 'Apply Now' link on the official website www.jioinstitute.edu.in and payment of an application fee of Rs 2,500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET).

"The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and a section on writing skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid 'GRE test' score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview," the statement said.