Police recruitment exam preparation tips

Students interested to join Telangana Police must also start their preparation for the exam soon. All about is the Telangana Police Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

The student should solve sample papers. Sample papers help the student to get a clear view of the exam. It makes the student comfortable with the syllabus and pattern.

Study regularly

The student must study regularly. This way, the student will have a flow for studying. It gets really hard to start studying after a long break. Students should maintain a balance.

Avoid long breaks

The student should avoid taking long breaks. Once you break the flow it will be really hard to create that atmosphere again. So, keep in mind that you give at least 8 hours of study in a day.

Revision

Revision is very important. The student should revise at least once a week. This way the topics stay fresh in mind. There are fewer chances of forgetting.

Make a timetable

It is very important. Every person should have a timetable. It is the first step of a successful life. Make a timetable and follow it.

Do not waste time

It is easy to use all your time watching TV and playing games. The student should make a hard mind and stop wasting time. Time is very important in a student's life.

Focus on all sections

Every section is important. The student should revise and practice every section. The combined marks will be responsible for the selection. Do not give all your time to one subject.

Always prepare according to the syllabus

Cover all those topics under each main section for the examination. Work more on those topics that are difficult and then equally manage time-based on the syllabus. Start preparing the easy ones first, followed by difficult ones.

Do clever work along with hard work

Hard work is necessary, but clever work is even more important. Never waste time on one topic. Clear the basics of all the topics first. Then slowly increase the difficulty levels. At every stage of preparation, practice every topic of every subject at the same time.

Always be Updated with Current Affairs

Students need to be well aware of all the current issues happening around the world. In the Telangana Police exam, the general knowledge part will have current affairs. Read the 'Hindu Newspaper' daily for GK.

Do proper planning before preparation Exam Pattern

Students should learn their strengths and weaknesses while planning their studies. According to the syllabus, students should decide on what parts he/she is comfortable to do first in the examination. Based on the practice, Students should make their timetables.

Practice all the Math Problems

The sooner the students will start practicing problems, the better they will perform in the examination. Start learning the formulas by writing down important formulas in a chart. Put the charts in front of your study table.

Eat healthily, maintain your diet, and have proper sleep

Keep yourself in shape as it is necessary for concentration and physical fitness exams. Always make your preparation timetable by keeping some time for a workout every day. make sure to have a proper sleep.

Reasoning requires you to think logically

The reasoning is easy only when the concepts are clear. Start practicing & solving puzzles and questions. Always try to think better while you answer.