Prioritising mental health in education landscape

India’s youth face immense academic stress, with 15 per cent of students aged 10-19 experiencing mental health issues. High expectations, competitive exams, and social pressures contribute to anxiety and depression. Addressing this crisis requires integrating mental health education, increasing counseling access, and fostering supportive learning environments to ensure student well-being and success

India is home to millions of college students and more than 260 million school-age children, making it one of the world’s largest education ecosystems. Youth in the country, however, endure a great deal of academic stress, driven by peer pressure, personal goals, and cultural expectations. 15 per cent of Indian youths between the ages of 10 and 19 suffer from mental health issues, according to The Lancet. Burnout, anxiety, and depression can result from long study sessions, high parental expectations, and a culture that links academic achievement to self-worth. According to surveys, 50% of students in these settings experience emotional difficulties as a result of inadequate sleep, a lack of leisure activities, and an excessive focus on performance.

Social media’s effect and shifting relationship dynamics have also been identified as significant issues affecting Indian youths’ mental health, in addition to academic stress. Despite being places for communication and expression, social media platforms frequently reinforce irrational expectations about relationships, success, and looks. Students’ worry and feelings of inadequacy can be made worse by constant peer comparisons, FOMO, and the pressure to maintain a well-curated online presence. Relationship dynamics are also changing as a result of the advent of digital communication and changing social standards. Young people’s lives are further complicated by the urge to strike a balance between their studies and social and romantic connections. Emotional anguish can be exacerbated by misunderstandings, cyberbullying, and a lack of effective communication techniques.

Universities’ contribution to solving these issues

By creating supportive settings that put mental health first, universities and other educational institutions can significantly reduce these stresses. Curricula that incorporate instruction in digital literacy and emotional intelligence can better assist students in navigating the difficulties of social media and interpersonal connections. Universities can also set up forums and peer-led support groups where students can freely talk about their struggles and experiences without worrying about being judged. Students can be better equipped to handle their personal and academic life by attending workshops and seminars on subjects including stress management, digital well-being, and healthy relationships. Accessibility and outreach can be further improved by working with mental health specialists to offer counseling and therapy both in-person and online.

Mental health’s effect on education

Memory, concentration, and decision-making are just a few of the cognitive abilities that can be severely hampered by mental health issues. For example, depression might make it harder for a student to focus and engage in class. Procrastination, perfectionism, and a fear of failing are all consequences of anxiety disorders that have a detrimental impact on academic performance. According to a 2023 study done in India, kids who had greater mental health and emotional control performed 15-20% better on standardised examinations than those who struggled with mental health issues. Schools that put mental health programs into place reported increases in involvement and attendance rates in addition to gains in academic achievement.

Obstacles to educating about mental health

In many Indian homes and schools, mental health is still taboo despite the obvious need. One major obstacle is the dearth of qualified counselors at educational institutions. In Indian schools, there is only one counselor for every 5,000 pupils, which is significantly less than the 1:250 required ratio, according to the State of the Education Report for India 2021. Additionally, stigmatisation keeps pupils from asking for assistance. Many people are afraid of being called “weak” or “unfit,” which causes them to underreport mental health problems. Students who suffer in isolation are less likely to reach their full potential, which is made worse by this culture of silence.

The way forward

India needs a comprehensive strategy to close the gap between academic performance and mental health. A vital first step is integrating mental health education into school curricula; courses like stress management and mindfulness training give kids the skills they need to deal with scholastic expectations. In addition, policies requiring a sufficient counselor-to-student ratio must be in place to facilitate the expansion of access to counseling services, guaranteeing the availability of qualified counselors and secure forums for students to voice their concerns.

Involving parents is crucial to this endeavor because they can assist reduce the excessive strain that is frequently placed on them at home by educating them through workshops and awareness campaigns. Peer support networks, such support groups and mentorship programs, can help students feel more connected to one another and work together to overcome obstacles.

(The author is Founder of GoodLives)