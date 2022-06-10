QS Global Ranking 2023: UoH ranked in 751-800 range

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is ranked in the 751-800 range in the highly competitive QS World University Rankings 2023 released on 8th June 2022. According to the latest report released by QS, the UoH is categorized as an "established medium sized public university with high research intensity and comprehensive subject focus".

According to the QS release, six indicators determine the institutions' rankings — academic reputation (40 percent), employer reputation (10 percent), faculty-student ratio (20 percent), citations per faculty (20 percent), the proportion of international students (5 percent) and the proportion of international faculty (5 percent).

Overall, in the 2023 edition, the UoH performed among the top 53% in the QS World University Rankings. At 359 rank globally, the Citations per Faculty is the strongest indicator for UoH. In citations per faculty, UoH has scored 38.7 out of 100 points indicating the widespread reach and impact of its published work.

Responding to the latest QS Rankings 2023, Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, said, "Though UoH has again been ranked among the 1400 plus Top Global Universities which is a good indicator of its sustained performance, we have slid down in some parameters that have affected the overall ranking. It is a cause of concern even though a few other universities have also slid down compared to earlier years ranking. We will brainstorm and arrive at measures to be taken to move up in the rankings. Performance is the key. Even though we are at 359 rank in citations per faculty, the university is eager to perform much better in all key areas of teaching and research to be among the Top 200 in the World. I am confident that with the increased International awareness and the Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag, our university will be able to reach the level of the Top performing institutions of the world."

QS World University Rankings (https://www.qs.com/) is a publication of university rankings, published annually by British company Quacquarelli Symonds(QS). In the 2023 edition of the Rankings, 2462 institutions from 100 locations were covered and 1422 were finally ranked. About 41 (2.88%) institutions feature in this from India.

16.4 million recorded publications and 117.8 million recorded citations along with 2 million academic nominations were considered for these rankings. A total of 124 new entrants have found a place this year.