Quality culinary & hospitality education begin at home

Cooking is an important life skill that is linked with improved diet quality, and increased recognition of healthier foods. And while there are a plethora of esteemed colleges that polish the hospitality and culinary skills of students, the basics start right from home.



With increased awareness regarding nutrition and a healthy diet, youths are focussing on wholesome cooking options at home without compromising the delicacy factor. Furthermore, the practice of sourcing organic foods to ensure environmental sustainability is also on the rise among the young population.

Another element that has witnessed an uptake is kitchen hygiene. Today, individuals are extensively focusing on how food is being prepared to avoid cross-contamination and the spread of bacteria. Healthy cooking practices like changing clothes while cooking, storing food at the right temperature, and personal hygiene are also being significantly endorsed today.

These trends are laying the foundation for an effective culinary and hospitality education as aspirants already have their basics right.

However, it is important to consider that preparing meals isn't just about nutrition or about helping people enjoy what they eat, but also an art that stems from your creativity and something that your guests can take pleasure in looking at. This is where the role of quality culinary and hospitality education gets imperative.

Culinary arts enable students to learn how to appreciate food as an art form. This results in practicing more care in the food they create and allows for more satisfaction from watching guests enjoying their food.

Furthermore, pursuing culinary and hospitality education from a renowned college also opens the door for students to learn about numerous delicacies from different cultures of the globe. This infuses a greater appreciation for diverse cultures and promotes empathy for people.

Culinary arts also play a crucial role in imparting professional cooking and hospitality skills to students via hands-on training from renowned chefs and hospitality veterans. This enables a 360-degree view of culinary arts and a positive influence on their future.

Ancillary skills

While the adoption of best cooking practices at home sets the basics right for students, professional culinary and hospitality experts also require a host of ancillary skills to ensure their operations run seamlessly.

A prominent hospitality and culinary college in this regard ensures the multi-faceted development of students via delivering computer knowledge, team management, accounting, budget management, event planning, and much more. This paves the way for global opportunities and entrepreneurship for students. A quality culinary arts programme also compliments the practice of a nutritious diet among students as they learn the recipes of a slew of nutritious and delectable cuisines, including vegan dishes from prominent chefs. Also, to ensure that the best quality food is being served to guests, culinary and hospitality students learn about stringent food safety and hygiene compliances from day one.

Networks and mentoring

By enrolling in a reputed hospitality and culinary institute, students also gain access to a wide alumni and mentor network that offers valuable career guidance and support. A renowned culinary school may also offer you the chance to complete global internships that can sweeten your career.

The rising awareness about kitchen hygiene, nutritious cooking, and exploring different cuisines is building a conducive environment for the development of professional culinary skills. Students who enroll in eminent hospitality colleges broaden their horizons by garnering an in-depth understanding of food as culture, art, and health and transform their passion into a rewarding profession.

(The author is the Managing Director of École Ducasse)