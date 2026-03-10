Ritu Varma’s fierce look unveiled from ‘Gopichand 33’

The makers of the upcoming historical action film #Gopichand33 revealed the striking first look of actress Ritu Varma on the occasion of her birthday. The film stars Gopichand in the lead and is directed by Sankalp Reddy.

In the newly released poster, Ritu Varma appears in the role of Sathyavathi, a fierce warrior from a hidden mountain tribe dating back to the 7th century. Her look features a traditional warrior costume with a greenish-gray cropped blouse paired with a saree-style draped lower garment. She completes the appearance with tribal accessories, including large earrings, armlets, and a quiver of arrows.

The poster captures an intense moment where the actress is seen drawing a longbow with unwavering focus, her wavy hair flowing as she aims forward with determination. The powerful visual hints at a character defined by courage, cultural roots, and quiet strength.

According to the makers, Sathyavathi is a pivotal character in the film’s storyline. While Gopichand is said to be portraying a challenging and intense role, Ritu Varma’s character will also carry significant narrative importance and contribute strongly to the film’s historical backdrop.

The project is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen and is presented by Pavan Kumar. The film’s cinematography is handled by Soundar Rajan, while the music is composed by Anudeep Dev.