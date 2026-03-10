Presentation missing: Tamil actors failing as Telugu directors

Telugu audiences are widely known for their openness toward cinema from different languages and cultures. Over the years, viewers in Tollywood have embraced films, actors, and filmmakers from across India, often turning them into major successes. However, industry observers say that simply entering the Telugu market does not guarantee success, as recent examples show that audience expectations remain high when it comes to storytelling and presentation.

A recent case is the film Seetha Payanam, directed by veteran actor Arjun Sarja. The project marked the debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun as the female lead. The film featured several notable actors and was shot with considerable production value. Arjun and Aishwarya also promoted the project extensively in the lead-up to its release. Despite these efforts, the film failed to generate the expected response from audiences.

A similar situation was seen with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who recently stepped into the director’s chair with the film S. Saraswathi. The project had several factors working in its favour, including music composed by S. Thaman and backing from the streaming platform ETV Win. The film also featured well-known faces, creating initial curiosity among viewers. However, it reportedly fell short due to weak execution and storytelling.

Industry analysts believe that these examples highlight an important aspect of filmmaking in the Telugu market. While audiences are open to diverse stories and filmmakers from other industries, the success of a film largely depends on how effectively the narrative is presented on screen.

Both Seetha Payanam and S. Saraswathi were criticized for relying on outdated filmmaking styles and lacking engaging narration. As a result, they struggled to resonate with modern audiences who expect fresh storytelling and strong cinematic presentation.

Experts suggest that filmmakers entering the Telugu industry should invest time in understanding the tastes and evolving expectations of the local audience. Without aligning storytelling techniques with audience preferences, even well-intentioned projects with strong casting and production support may struggle to succeed at the box office.