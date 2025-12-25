Rashtriya Raksha University for national security and innovation

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is developing a comprehensive academic and training ecosystem focused on national security, policing and strategic studies. Addressing visiting media representatives, university officials outlined RRU’s multidisciplinary approach that integrates education, research, technology and field-based learning. With specialised schools covering internal security, cyber and AI, maritime studies, international cooperation and sports science, the university aims to prepare professionals for emerging security challenges while strengthening India’s strategic and institutional capacities



In an era marked by complex security challenges, rapid technological change, and evolving geopolitical realities, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat has emerged as India’s premier institution dedicated exclusively to national security, policing, and strategic studies. Established by the Parliament of India through Act No. 31 of 2020 and functioning under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, RRU holds the distinction of being an institution of national importance, reflecting its critical role in safeguarding the nation’s future.

Addressing the visiting media persons from Vijayawada, director of School of NCC Lt (Dr) Gaurav Singh Kushwah said that conceived as India’s first national security and Police University, RRU was founded with a clear and ambitious mandate: to create a robust academic–research–training ecosystem that addresses both present and future security needs. He also said that the university integrates education, research, training and extension activities to produce highly skilled professionals capable of responding to threats ranging from internal security and cybercrime to maritime challenges and global strategic competition.

He made it clear that at the heart of RRU’s philosophy is the belief that national security cannot be approached in silos. The university adopts a multidisciplinary and two-tier approach, operating simultaneously at national and international levels. Its mission extends beyond uniformed services to include policymakers, diplomats, civil servants, judiciary members, industry stakeholders, and civil society. This holistic vision enables RRU to influence not only operational security but also governance, law-making, economic resilience, and strategic cooperation with like-minded nations.

RRU’s academic architecture is both comprehensive and future-oriented. The university comprises eleven specialised schools, each addressing a critical dimension of security and strategy. These include internal security and policing, defence and strategic studies, international cooperation, cyber security and artificial intelligence, behavioural sciences and forensics, applied sciences and engineering, maritime and coastal security, sports science, and even martial music traditions within uniformed services. Together, these schools reflect the university’s commitment to blending tradition, technology, and strategy.

Among its flagship institutions, the School of Internal Security and SMART Policing (SISSP) plays a vital role in modernising law enforcement education. By combining rigorous academics with field exposure, internships, and research-driven insights, SISSP prepares professionals for contemporary challenges such as counter-terrorism, disaster management, border security, and community-oriented policing. Its focus on SMART Policing—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound—underscores RRU’s emphasis on measurable impact and accountability.

Equally significant is the School of International Cooperation, Security and Strategic Languages (SICSSL), which strengthens India’s global engagement by integrating international law, diplomacy, regional studies, and strategic languages. Through research centres, policy dialogues, cultural diplomacy initiatives, and training programmes for foreign service and security officials, the school enhances India’s intellectual and diplomatic footprint in a volatile global order.

Technology-driven security is addressed by the School of Information Technology, AI and Cyber Security (SITAICS). With cutting-edge research in cyber security, digital forensics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and critical infrastructure protection, SITAICS nurtures professionals equipped to defend India’s digital and technological sovereignty. Its strong industry linkages and applied research projects ensure that innovation translates into real-world security solutions.

The School of Internal Security, Defence and Strategic Studies (SISDSS) further strengthens RRU’s core mandate by integrating strategic thought with operational realities. Its unique pedagogy, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, blends theory and practice through simulations, field visits, AR–VR technologies, and drone training. The upcoming War Museum and Remote Pilot Training Centre add experiential depth, making learning immersive and impactful.

RRU’s commitment to holistic security extends to physical preparedness and national pride.

The School of Physical Education and Sports, along with the Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education (BCORE), promotes excellence in sports science, human performance research, and Olympism. Recognised by the International Olympic Committee, BCORE positions India to strengthen its global sporting ambitions while enhancing fitness and resilience among security forces.

Uniquely, RRU has also revived India’s ceremonial and martial music heritage through the School of NCC and Police Martial Music Band—the first of its kind in the country.

This initiative restores dignity, structure, and academic recognition to martial musicians, aligning cultural renaissance with national identity.

Maritime and coastal security, a critical frontier for India, is addressed by the School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies. Through initiatives such as the Samundrarakshan conclave and a state-of-the-art Maritime Simulator Lab, RRU contributes to strengthening inter-agency coordination, technological integration, and maritime domain awareness. It is an amazing experience to stand at the training maritime simulator.

Complementing academics is RRU’s Atal Incubation Centre (RRU AIC), which fosters innovation and entrepreneurship in national security. By incubating startups, facilitating technology transfer, and supporting applied research, the centre bridges the gap between ideas and implementation.

Through its integrated vision, diverse schools, and unwavering focus on excellence, Rashtriya Raksha University stands as a beacon of national security and innovation.

It is not merely an academic institution, but a strategic pillar shaping India’s security leadership, intellectual capital, and preparedness for the challenges of the 21st century.