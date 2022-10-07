Real Estate: A career opportunity

Studying for a real estate career opens up a world of opportunities, such as a desirable income, an appropriate work-life balance, and the ability to assist others in finding the home of their dreams, which can be rewarding in and of itself. Real estate is a highly rewarding industry that requires the right combination of motivation, social skills, and negotiation tactics. While it can be demanding, it can also provide a great deal of independence, and the majority of business growth is up to you.

In any scenario, it's always a good idea to learn of ways you can continue to succeed in the field.

Network with other professionals

The real estate industry is full of professionals who have varying years of experience. If you are new to an area, or new to the field in general, network with others in the industry. You can find opportunities to learn more, get your beginning questions answered, acquire a mentor, partner on a deal and find a broker you can work closely with. The more you network, the more you'll build a group of similar professionals who can keep each other in mind for real estate transactions that require more than one agent

Learn how to negotiate

It's common for both buyers and sellers to want to enter negotiations so they can get the best deal possible. When you negotiate, you're speaking on behalf of your client, addressing their needs and letting them know that their tasks are valid and understandable. You may even want to find items to negotiate in a home that your client isn't even aware of.

Study your market

Use your first few months to thoroughly research the local market. Attend as many open houses and auctions as you can, learn about the neighbourhood and its major attractions, observe how other properties are marketed, and get to know the people who are buying. The more research you conduct, the better prepared you will be to market your properties, promote them, and answer your clients' questions. Don't give up once sales begin to increase. Studying your market is an important part of your ongoing development.

Attend conferences and seminars

In every industry, there is always something to learn. The same goes for real estate. Find relevant conferences and seminars that you can attend to make sure you have the most up-to-date knowledge of the industry. You may even find webinars and similar opportunities where you can network with others as you learn more about your career.

Gain experience

There is no alternative to actual deal experience. Get a job with a successful broker and offer to help them with their transactions. Real estate is more than just'selling,' and there is much to learn about surveys, title insurance, deeds, liens, encumbrances, and other topics. If you've witnessed and participated in successful transactions firsthand, you'll feel much more capable in the future.

(The author is the Director, Goel Ganga Developments)