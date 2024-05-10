Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Files Nomination For Lok Sabha Elections From Jail

Amritpal Singh, identified as a Khalistani separatist and currently incarcerated in Dibrugarh jail in Assam, submitted his nomination as an independent candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. His nomination was presented by his lawyer, Harjot Singh, along with his relative Sukhchain Singh and five others, at the District Returning Officer's office in Khadoor Sahib. Initially hesitant, Amritpal's father, Tarsem Singh, mentioned to news agency PTI that while he had reservations about contesting the elections, he would respect the decision of the community ('sangat') if they supported his candidacy.

As per legal regulations, if a candidate in custody emerges victorious in the elections, they can be temporarily released to take the oath, as there is no provision for administering the oath within the prison confines. Prior to his arrest in April the previous year, Amritpal Singh had openly expressed his disregard for the Indian Constitution, citing it as his democratic prerogative to choose not to acknowledge it. He asserted that his acceptance of the Constitution would be contingent upon its recognition of his rights. Amritpal Singh was apprehended on April 23 under the stringent National Security Act.

The Khadoor Sahib constituency is scheduled to cast its votes in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.