Reasons why student visas get rejected

Not giving much importance to visa interviews



A visa interview allows a visa officer to determine whether the applicant should be given the visa or not. Therefore, applicants must pass this step and make their dreams of studying abroad a reality.

Clearing a visa interview isn't difficult unless you make it. If you fail to perform well, you will indeed have to face rejection. During the interview process, an interviewer asks you many questions to understand your intent to study abroad.

Most questions concern your education, institution/study program, financial sponsors, etc. Moreover, they will also assess your English proficiency for approval. Although none of the topics mentioned are challenging, they can still jeopardise your visa application if you fail to conduct adequate research and practice.

Taking assistance from unprofessional consultants

There is nothing wrong in seeking professional help, provided they are qualified and aware of every detail of the process. Taking services from non-qualified immigration consultants may lead to rejection.

Each application is different; therefore, you must plan to hire someone who can give a personalised touch to your case. Many student visas get rejected because the consultant is not licensed/certified/or qualified enough to handle such cases. It is therefore critical to seek advice and assistance from experienced consultants only.

Tips to avoid student visa rejection

To avoid rejection of student visa applications, it is necessary for students to follow the deadline.

Early applications will always have higher chances of approval.

Students must also provide proof of their English language proficiency and always double-check the documents required for the student visa process while ensuring that they have all documents related to their academic background in place. The necessary funding needed for the visa should also be in place. For the visa interview, students should display honesty and be convincing in all their answers.

Providing clear answers to why you chose a particular college/course/country and communicating your intention of returning to your home country will aid in the success of a visa application. Finally, students must be very careful while drafting the Statement of Purpose as per the instructions on the college Web site or prospectus.

What to do if your student visa gets rejected?

Getting a rejection can be a painful experience for an aspirant. But there is nothing to worry about.

Do the following:

♦ Reapply for a student visa by either applying for the same country again or choosing another in case of multiple rejections.

♦ Before reapplying, students should not forget to review all their documents, including proof of funds, academic qualifications, language test results, and others.

♦ Redrafting the Statement of Purpose is as important as seeking professional help to rework your file and submit your visa documents.

If you want to apply for the same country

If you wish to reapply for the same country, make sure you have identified the reasons why your application got refused in the first place. You can also resubmit the documents and provide a letter of explanation stating your reasons. Do not repeat the mistakes. Instead, assess the logic carefully.

Choose another country

If the same country has rejected you, consider applying to different countries. Do thorough research on your options, and take a closer look at the universities and educational opportunities in that country.

Your chosen country should have a high-quality education and your preferred courses. Post-graduation work opportunities are also essential when selecting a study abroad destination. For example, if a visa officer rejects your Canada student visa application, consider applying for the same course in Australia, the UK, or New Zealand.

There are several excellent colleges and universities in European countries as well. Germany is also a popular option among study visa aspirants. With leading universities and rewarding job opportunities, these countries have more accessible study visa routes. If you take care of the above points you can improve your chances of being selected.

Still, if your application is rejected, a diagnosis is needed. Professional help - at the least for document submission, IELTS training, and SOP writing can be critical to avoiding a refusal.

(The author is the president, and founder, Abhinav Immigration Services)

