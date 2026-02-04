Recent and upcoming academic and institutional launches

New academic programmes with AI integration

This year, the institute is set to launch a new M.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Chemical Engineering. IIT Hyderabad already offers an M.Tech in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME), where AI and ML are applied to the design of advanced materials such as new-generation steels, alloys, and functional materials with enhanced properties. These programmes reflect the institute’s academic approach of integrating AI across core engineering disciplines, rather than limiting it to computer science alone.

Digital transformation initiatives

As part of its move towards deeper digital integration, IIT Hyderabad has created the position of Dean of Digital Transformation. In the coming months, the institute plans to roll out a ChatGPT-based digital system designed to provide quick access to information related to research activities, faculty expertise, patents, startups, and technology transfers. The system is expected to help students, faculty, and industry stakeholders gain a clearer understanding of the institute’s work in areas such as quantum technologies, materials science, artificial intelligence, and clean energy within a short time.

Integration of arts and humanities

The institute is also preparing to announce the association of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan award-winning performing artists as distinguished professors. In addition, an Artists-in-Residence programme is being introduced, under which eminent artists will spend one to two weeks on campus interacting with students. The initiative aims to expose students to creative disciplines alongside technical education, encouraging broader perspectives and sensitivity beyond conventional engineering training.

Student-led innovation

through BUILD projects

IIT Hyderabad has implemented BUILD projects—Bold and Unique Ideas Leading to Development—to encourage student innovation. Under this initiative, students submit brief proposals, sometimes as short as half a page, which are evaluated by a committee for support. Over the past six years, students have launched around 330 startups, collectively generating approximately Rs 1,500 crore in revenue. A significant number of these ventures were founded while the students were still enrolled at the institute.

BHARATI programme

for engineering excellence

The institute has also introduced the BHARATI programme—Bold-Hearted Aspirants Raising to Transform India. The programme seeks to reinforce the importance of engineering excellence and product development, encouraging students to focus on building and creating solutions rather than viewing education solely through the lens of placement outcomes.

The initiative aligns with broader national goals of strengthening India’s technological and manufacturing capabilities.

Together, these initiatives highlight IIT Hyderabad’s focus on interdisciplinary learning, innovation, digital access, and the development of well-rounded professionals.