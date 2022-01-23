Redefining perspectives

A perspective is something which stands redefined most often from a different point of view or according to the standpoint of another person's perspective. So, what do we understand from a perspective and how does it matter? A perspective can be re-defined as a definite point of view as experienced by a person. This could be an incident or experience according to a first-hand account which could be different from our experience.



Most often when hit hard with challenges we limit our decisions by only limited choices may be a yes or a no. We don't look beyond that sphere and explore all wrong perspectives. When situations are a little scary, we don't think in the right way. If we adopt a series of changes in a given situation, we arrive at probable right solutions. We understand others with a new changed dimensional thinking. Having the right set of goals, evaluating work scenarios, eliciting feedback, understanding others better, will lead to better understanding of situations, people and having the right evaluation matrix.

Some skills which are accepted in the evaluation matrix where opinions are formed are having good decision skills and critical thinking. Good decisions come with heightened maturity and empathy in any given circumstance. Decisions are made from different perspectives and points of view each different from person to person, circumstance to circumstance. Critical thinking is looking at a probable situation when it's a complex in a given situation between two or more people.



Good feedback is essential to understand a relationship in a given circumstance. We improve ourselves when good feedback is given about us. Feedback improves our standing, our decisions and improves our associations. Our accomplishments are a good reflection of our coveted glory to name and fame. Our story of our achievements makes us stand tall and this has to be shared with key audiences. All our achievements have a definite impact on our immediate audiences. Goals have to be redefined to have measurable impact.

Our values play an important role in our defined ambitions which are time bound. The way we use our energy is an add-on in our goals. Using empathy in our day to day life is of immense value. It enhances relationships. Our mindset is to be explored in the right way. Shunning negativity will embark us on our chosen mission. Practicing gratitude is a hallmark and it will take one to greater heights.

From the perspective of a leader, change in thinking happens with incidents revolving around his followers and situations. The work environment is constantly changing and is more adaptable when a leader summons change accordingly. Several incidents happen every day and this is the result of thinking or incidents that change the outlook of a leader. When adapting to change, though the change of incidence takes time to adapt, it's for the better outcome.

Change leadership is for the betterment of all where a leader adapts to new thinking where all are benefitted. A change in culture is beneficial to all in an organization. Any challenges in the leader's path by followers is a testimony to the leadership to be more accountable. It can be any industry, a leader is consistently challenged.

Some leaders adapt to change to keep the path smooth which shouldn't affect the followers. Good authentic leadership is a welcome gesture to keep the leader going and exploring new paths. Most leaders should be aware of their goals, teams and the way ahead. Knowing the common purpose and with a dynamic mindset, one can steer clear of the future direction of the team led by a dynamic leader.

What is mostly right from a leader's point of view may not be right from the followers point of view. And what is right from the followers point of view may not be right from the leader's point of view. So, it's imperative to know and understand the perspectives so that there's no fault finding and each understands the other's perspective. Respecting one another for the point of view or perspective is the hallmark of a matured association.