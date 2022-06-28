Rural Women Entrepreneurial Development Programme organised

The School of Management Studies (SMS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Samunnati Foundation launched a unique training/intervention program called "Rural Women Entrepreneurial Development Programme" to help rural women to improve their livelihoods from May 30 to June 20, 2022. The programme was held in Chengicherla (Medchal–Malkajgiri district), Telangana.

A total of 33 women were trained in skill based courses like tailoring, embroidery, cotton & jute bag making, paper plate making, oil extraction, mushroom cultivation and cattle rearing. The feedback was very positive and the Samunnati Foundation is likely to support the projects and make it a reality and empower the women in the near future.

Dr P Jyothi, Professor, School of Management Studies said, "The women will be benefited as they have undergone skill based training in the above courses and are likely to start enterprises with the help of Samunnati Foundation. SMS has been given the responsibility of hand holding the women in the start of their business enterprises".

Samunnati Foundation, a not for profit Company registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013, is a fully owned subsidiary of Samunnati Finance established with an aim to enable inclusive growth and create opportunities for the unserved/underserved communities.