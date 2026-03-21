SED unveils student assessment platform

US-based Student Education Diagnostics (SED) has launched its learning diagnostics platform in India and announced a collaboration with Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions at an event held in Hyderabad on Friday. The Hyderabad event included the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between SED and Sri Chaitanya, marking the start of the partnership. According to the organisations, the initiative will focus on using learning diagnostics to better understand how students process information, identify academic strengths, and detect learning gaps at an early stage. SED said its platform is built on natural intelligence and neuroscience-based principles and is intended to assess how students learn rather than measuring performance only through conventional outcomes. The system is designed to analyse cognitive patterns and generate personalised academic roadmaps for educators and families.

“Every child has a unique learning pattern, yet our current system largely evaluates performance based on outcomes alone,” said Srinesh V, founder of SED. The platform includes tools for student tracking, gap identification, assessment frameworks, and progress monitoring for both teachers and parents. Supporters of such systems say they may help schools provide more tailored academic support by identifying barriers to learning earlier.

“Personalized learning is the future of education,” said Ashli Sambaluk, chief executive officer of SED. Sri Chaitanya officials said the collaboration could strengthen academic support systems by offering greater insight into students’ learning patterns. “Understanding students’ learning patterns through natural intelligence and neuroscience can significantly strengthen the academic system,” said Seema Boppana, academic director at Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions. The launch comes amid growing interest in data-based and neuroscience-informed tools in education. The event in Hyderabad was attended by educationists, institutional representatives, and members of the media. SED said India is part of its wider expansion, alongside operations in the United States, Vietnam, and Georgia.