Tehran Rejects Washington’s 15-Point Peace Proposal

In a defiant move, the Islamic Republic has officially turned down a comprehensive peace plan presented by the United States. While the U.S. framework—delivered through regional intermediaries—sought a rollback of nuclear activities and strict maritime limits, Tehran has dismissed the offer as "excessive" and disconnected from the situation on the ground.

Instead, the Iranian leadership has counter-offered with five non-negotiable conditions that they insist must be met before any cessation of hostilities can occur:

* End of "Aggression": An immediate and total halt to all military strikes and targeted assassinations against Iranian leadership and assets.

* Security Guarantees: The creation of "concrete mechanisms" to ensure that the war cannot be legally or militarily restarted against the Islamic Republic.

* War Reparations: A "guaranteed and clearly defined" payment system for damages incurred during the conflict.

* Regional Ceasefire: A total conclusion of the war across all fronts, encompassing all allied "resistance groups" currently active in the region.

* Control of the Strait: International recognition of Iran’s sovereign right to exercise full authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Roots of the Conflict: A Timeline

Who Started the War?

The current state of open warfare began on February 28, 2026. The conflict was ignited when the United States and Israel launched a massive, surprise aerial campaign—dubbed Operation Epic Fury—targeting military infrastructure and high-ranking officials within Iran.

Reasons for the Outbreak

The war followed years of deteriorating relations, but the immediate catalysts included:

1. Nuclear Tensions: Fears in Washington that Iran was on the verge of "nuclear breakout" after the collapse of previous diplomatic rounds in 2025.

2. Internal Unrest: Following large-scale protests in Iran earlier in 2026, the U.S. increased its military presence, leading to a "security dilemma" where both sides viewed the other’s movements as an imminent threat.

3. Pre-emptive Strike Strategy: U.S. officials claimed the February strikes were necessary to neutralize a planned Iranian offensive.

The Combatants

The war primarily pits the United States and Israel against Iran. However, the "all fronts" nature of the conflict involves various regional groups—often referred to as the "Axis of Resistance"—including factions in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, making it a multi-theater regional war.

The Current Standoff: Why Peace is Failing

Why did the USA reject these conditions?

While the U.S. has not officially commented on every bullet point, Washington views the demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz as a "non-starter." Since 20% of the world's oil passes through this waterway, the U.S. considers international access a matter of global economic security. Furthermore, the demand for "reparations" is seen as a political impossibility for the current U.S. administration.

Who is dropping out?

Currently, there is no formal "dropping out" of the war, but there is significant diplomatic fatigue. Mediators like Pakistan and Oman have seen their efforts stalled as both sides remain entrenched.

* Why? Iran believes it can outlast the U.S. through "strategic patience" and economic pressure by squeezing energy routes.

* The Risk: Without a deal, military analysts warn of a "cycle of escalation" where neither side can find a face-saving exit, leading to the potential for the war to expand even further into the Persian Gulf.