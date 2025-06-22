Shah’s take on English has serious repercussions

This is with reference to the news items "Those who speak English in India will soon feel ashamed: Shah”. India's strength lies in its linguistic diversity. By framing English as a foreign language and linking it to shame, Shah's statement fuels the flames of linguistic chauvinism. This spells danger, especially in a country like India where language has been the flashpoint that triggered regional and communal violence in almost every nook and corner. One must forget that English serves as a bridge language in India, including in higher education, business and inter-state communication. Non-Hindi speaking states are likely to see Shah's statement as one more attempt to establish a Hindi-centric identity in the entire country. Shah's controversial statement carries deep political and global implications.

P Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli- 627002

Unbecoming of Shah

A new controversy is likely to start following the statement of Union Hoe Minister Amit Shah on languages, which is a sensitive issue in India where states have come into existence based on language. This is evident from Maharashtra, where a controversy is underway over adoption of Hindi. Shah warned of a day when speakers of English in India would feel ashamed, but the question is why make such a damaging statement, in the firstplace. By all accounts, it is a shameful remark from a leader of Shah's stature. It reeks of prejudice and myopia, elements that knowledgeable politicians ought to shun. English's centrality to the Indian context is undeniable. To make matters worse, he said “our culture, our history, and our religion cannot be understood in foreign languages. We will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too.” Earlier this month, Shah launched the Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag (BBA), or Indian Languages Section, to provide an organised platform for all Indian languages to move towards “freeing the administration from the influence of foreign languages”. States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have witnessed protests on the imposition of Hindi. The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the three-language formula in the National Educational Policy (NEP) tooth and nail, claiming it was an attempt to bring Hindi to the State ‘through the backdoor’. In a country that speaks in many tongues and where linguistic tensions are quite common, English has served as the veritable lingua franca, bridging segments of the population. In this globalised world, English is the bridge that connects India to the world and its economy. Shah's demonisation of English needs to be located within a broader ideological and epistemic thrust. But the spirit of the idea of India - linguistically or otherwise - is a celebration of pluralism and accommodation: English, with its many virtues and uses, has a firm place in the Indian ethos. It is expected that the government will see the pros and cons before implementing ill-conceived initiatives.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandhar-144003

Shah’s shameful statement

It was a shameful statement that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah made during a book launch event in Delhi where he spoke of a time "when those speaking English in the country would feel ashamed". English is one of the global languages and helps to understand our living world, especially in the AI era. When we study in our mother tongue, we understand well. But when we need to exchange what we learned, English is the tool. It may help unite the world but not to lead.

Unnikrishnan Mangalasseri,

Manjeri PO, Kerala-676121

Union Minister should eat his words

Ourministers and senior politicians should always talk using measured words and not in an irresponsible manner (Those who speak English will soon feel ashamed: Shah). English (the lingua franca) is an international language. Undermining its importance in our country is like cutting one's nose to spite one's face. It is widely used in businesses, education and judiciary and provides ample opportunities for global communication as well as career advancements. A good command over English boosts our students' prospects not only in India but also abroad. Amit Shah should eat his own words.

Dr Sunil Chopra,Ludhiana

Shah's gaffe is regrettable

AmitShah's statement that "those who speak English in this country would soon feel ashamed" deserves to be taken with a fistful of salt. English, as we all know, is the aspirational language of India’s rising middle class. On that count, regional languages, even Hindi, serve a limited purpose. English is the sine qua non of today's India that has set out to claim its place on the global high table. Even the Prime Minister with his RSS/Hindi background, thought it fit to give English a brief hug while driving home a point about terrorism, and that too in Bihar. Mignon McLaughlin, American journalist and author, had said, "Every American child should grow up knowing a second language, preferably English." And that perhaps holds water for every Indian child living in these times. Amitji, are you listening?

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)