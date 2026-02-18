Short-term certifications help learners gain in-demand skills faster

Rising enrolment in the Certificate Programme in Generative AI for Professionals at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna reflects a growing urgency among working professionals to stay competitive in an AI-driven economy. As automation and large language models become central to business operations, generative AI is emerging as a critical skill across industries, prompting professionals from technology, finance, marketing, operations and entrepreneurship to opt for short-term, industry-focused certifications.

Speaking on the trend, Dr. Ranjeet Jha, Assistant Professor at IIT Patna, said the growing demand signals a fundamental shift in how professionals perceive artificial intelligence.

AI as a complementary skill across roles

“The most important change we are seeing is in mindset,” Dr. Jha said. “Working professionals, especially experienced senior employees across the corporate landscape, have started to realise that generative AI as a skill can complement any existing skill they have and help them stay relevant despite market conditions.”

He explained that generative AI is no longer confined to technical departments or specialised data science teams. Instead, it is becoming a tool that enhances productivity and decision-making across functions. Marketing professionals use AI for content generation and campaign analytics, finance teams rely on AI-driven forecasting tools, and operations managers deploy automation to streamline workflows. This cross-functional applicability has transformed generative AI from a niche technical domain into a widely relevant professional capability.

To stay relevant in a rapidly changing job market

Another key factor driving enrolment is the rapid pace of technological change. Organisations across sectors are integrating AI-powered systems into daily operations, redefining job roles and performance expectations. As automation becomes more advanced, professionals increasingly recognise that familiarity with AI tools is essential for long-term career relevance.

Mid-career and senior professionals, in particular, are proactively seeking opportunities to upgrade their skills. Short-term certification programmes offer a practical solution for working individuals who cannot commit to full-time academic courses. Delivered over a few months, these programmes provide focused, industry-aligned modules that allow participants to enhance their capabilities without interrupting their careers. “Short-term certifications help learners gain in-demand skills faster,” Dr. Jha said, noting that such programmes combine structured learning with practical exposure to tools and applications. In competitive hiring environments, certifications in generative AI also signal adaptability and technological readiness, qualities employers increasingly value.

Demand for practical, deployable skills

A strong emphasis on hands-on learning is another factor contributing to rising participation. Professionals are not only seeking conceptual understanding but also practical knowledge that can be applied immediately in workplace settings. Certification programmes that combine academic oversight with industry-led sessions are therefore attracting strong interest.

Participants typically engage in real-world projects such as building AI-powered applications, deploying automation workflows and experimenting with large language models. This practical orientation ensures that learners can return to their organisations equipped to implement AI-driven solutions rather than merely understand the theory. Employers sponsoring employee training also benefit, as participants often deliver measurable productivity gains after completing the programme.

Cross-industry adoption expanding demand

The diversity of professional backgrounds enrolling in generative AI programmes further illustrates the expanding relevance of AI skills. Participants come from sectors including finance, digital marketing, product management, operations, consulting and entrepreneurship, reflecting broader industry adoption of AI-driven analytics, customer engagement systems and intelligent automation tools.

Continuous learning becoming essential

Dr. Jha emphasised that the broader shift toward lifelong learning is also driving participation. Emerging technologies evolve quickly, making periodic upskilling necessary rather than optional. Short-term certifications provide a modular learning pathway that enables professionals to regularly update their capabilities in line with industry trends.