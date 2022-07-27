STEAM exhibition organised for students

ICSE School, Jasudben ML School (JML), Mumbai organised a STEAM Exhibition to honour Dr Narlikar's vision and acknowledge his outstanding contributions in the field of popularising science.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) are collectively referred to as STEAM, and every year the school conducts an exhibition to honour the best researchers and scientists belonging to these fields. In the previous years it was known as the STEM exhibition, however this year, in particular, the school has included Art to broaden the aspect, thus the affair is now christened STEAM exhibition.

This year's STEAM exhibition nurtured the young minds and gave them a chance to explore and showcase their inner creativity and dedication. "Every year we intend to go an extra mile and provide students with a platform to bring the core subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, now arts, all blended in a unique tapestry.

Besides acquiring a scientific temperament, experimental abilities and multiple ways of critical thinking, it also enables our students to develop soft skills like communication, teamwork and time management", Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal of JML School