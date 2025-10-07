Student bags a double in biodegradable healthcare innovation awards

Bengaluru: Likhila B. K., a Grade 11 student from St. Francis School, Bengaluru, has achieved a rare double distinction by winning both the Best Poster Award and the Best Idea Pitch Award at the First Academia–Industry Conclave 2025, organised by the Centre for Nano and Material Sciences (CNMS), Jain University.

Likhila’s project, titled “Development of Poly-L-Lactic Acid – Metal Oxide Polymer Composites for Biodegradable Piezoelectric Devices,” explores the development of eco-friendly materials that can generate electricity when subjected to pressure — a technology commonly used in medical implants and sensors. Her research aimed to address the environmental challenges posed by conventional, non-biodegradable materials used in such devices.

By experimenting with Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) blended with metal oxides, she identified a composite capable of producing efficient, biodegradable piezoelectric films. According to the project’s findings, the material could serve as a sustainable alternative for applications such as bone and tissue regeneration, where current implants often require surgical removal once their function is complete.

What makes her achievement remarkable is that she competed alongside doctoral and post-doctoral researchers from across India — a rare feat for a high school student. The project was carried out under the mentorship of Dr. Ramya Prabhu and Nagarjuna M., as part of a student research program run by Prayoga. Reflecting on her experience, Likhila said the opportunity helped her gain a deeper appreciation for experimental research. “The time I spent on this project was the most enriching five months of my life,” she said. “I learned how to design experiments, analyse results, and present findings to experienced researchers. The experience gave me confidence to pursue science seriously.”

Faculty members who mentored her described Likhila as a dedicated and curious learner who approached complex scientific problems with creativity and persistence. “It is remarkable for a Grade 11 student to match the level of graduate researchers at a national forum,” said Dr. K. S. Nagabhushana, who attended the conclave. “Her clarity of thought and ability to communicate scientific ideas effectively stood out.” Likhila’s recognition at the national level underscores the growing role of early research exposure in shaping young scientists. Her work not only highlights the potential of student-led inquiry but also adds to the growing body of efforts focused on sustainable and biodegradable technologies in healthcare.