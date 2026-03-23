Student hackathon spotlights innovation in AI, cybersecurity and fintech

A 48-hour student hackathon featuring over 400 participants from nearly 40 institutions brought together teams to develop technology-based solutions across multiple domains, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, data science, and financial technology.

The event, themed around Greek mythology, challenged students to move from concept to working prototype within a limited timeframe. Organisers said the format was designed to test problem-solving, collaboration, and technical application under pressure.

The hackathon drew students from different academic backgrounds, creating interdisciplinary teams that worked with support from academic mentors and industry professionals. Participants received guidance during the event to refine ideas and improve the practicality of their solutions.

Projects were evaluated by a panel of faculty members and industry experts. The judging process focused on both technical execution and real-world relevance, reflecting the growing emphasis on applied innovation in student competitions.

Team Mirage from LNMIIT won the top award, while Team Octane from JKLU was named first runner-up and Team Neuronest from Arya College finished second runner-up. In addition to the overall awards, teams were also recognised in specific categories such as AI, blockchain, fintech, and cybersecurity.

Alongside the main competition, students took part in other campus events and attended discussions on artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, research, and career preparation. The event reflected the increasing role of hackathons in giving students hands-on exposure to innovation, teamwork, and emerging technology fields.