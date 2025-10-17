Students celebrate Diwali with senior citizens

In a touching celebration of togetherness and community spirit, students from Shriram Montessori, Film Nagar, brought festive joy to the residents of Kites Senior Citizen Centre, Srinagar Colony, as they celebrated Diwali together.

The junior and advanced elementary students filled the centre with laughter, music, and warmth, turning the day into a memorable festival of lights for the elderly residents. Their program included the recitation of shlokas and bhajans, blending devotion and tradition while highlighting the school’s emphasis on cultural learning.

Seated in wheelchairs and cozy chairs, the senior residents watched the young performers with delight, their smiles reflecting the shared joy of the occasion.

Beyond the performances, the heart of the event lay in the personal connections formed between the children and the elders.

The students presented handmade Diwali cards adorned with diyas and festive greetings, each one delivered personally with cheerful wishes of “Happy Diwali.” One moment saw a young girl presenting her card to a bedridden resident, their brief exchange capturing the true essence of compassion and respect.

The visit beautifully embodied the spirit of Diwali — the festival of light, love, and giving. Through their songs, smiles, and heartfelt gestures, not only brightened the day for the residents of Kites Senior Citizen Centre but also learned the lasting value of empathy and intergenerational bonding.