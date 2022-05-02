Students of SRM get admissions to world’s top universities

Engineering students of the 2018-2022 batch have showcased exceptional performances by securing admissions to various prestigious universities across the globe for their higher studies. More than 170 students have successfully been admitted into prestigious universities across the globe in USA, UK, Europe and Australia of which Seventeen students have been extended admissions in IVY league universities -QS ranks below 50 to pursue their Masters .

Four students have secured admissions in the world's top ten universities. A congratulatory programme for the selected students was held at SRM University AP on April 29th. Most of these students have received admission offers from more than one university.

Among the selected students are Desari Jayaram Chowdary, Borra Leela Sujan Sai, Yogendra Gopinath, Venkata Phani Bushan Gadde, Kamma Samhitha, Satyanarayana Reddy Kovvuri, Paladugu Shirivanth, Hariharan, Mohammed Jahangir Abbas, Nandam Hashish Rahitya, Pulivarthi Jitendra, Kongani Sumanth, Jaswitha Reddy, and Kasireddy Vijay Kumar Reddy.

They got MS admissions from New York University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Chicago, University College London, University of Manchester, Cornell University, and Imperial College of London. These universities are dream destinations for students who desire to pursue high-quality higher education. The students of SRM University AP have accomplished this feat with tremendous grit and grace.

The respective universities have announced scholarships of up to $ 20,000 per annum. SRM University -AP has also extended scholarships of a total amount of 50 lakh rupees to these young achievers. The office of International Relations and Higher Studies of the university organised a session to felicitate the students for their achievements. University Vice-Chancellor Professor V S Rao honored all the students in the felicitation ceremony. Dr Naga Swetha, Associate Director, International Relations, congratulated the students.